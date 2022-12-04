Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Fountainhead AM LLC

Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,649 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,855 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.5% of Fountainhead AM LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,416,445 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.26.

Apple Stock Down 0.3 %

Apple stock opened at $147.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.76 and its 200 day moving average is $149.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.22.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

