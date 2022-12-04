Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,244 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 4.3% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $45,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in Apple by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 4,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Apple to $168.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.26.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $147.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.22.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

