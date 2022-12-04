Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Lessened by Brooktree Capital Management

Brooktree Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,761 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 6.3% of Brooktree Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Chico Wealth RIA purchased a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,794,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in Apple by 150.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 5,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 505,703 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $69,140,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Apple to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price target on Apple in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Apple to $168.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.26.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $147.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.22.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

