Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,489,128 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 8.7% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Apple were worth $477,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 1.4% during the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,311 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 107.8% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 458,494 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $62,685,000 after buying an additional 237,809 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 51,181 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,997,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 18.1% in the second quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 54,057 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,391,000 after buying an additional 8,287 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 33.9% in the second quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 12,365 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.26.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL stock opened at $147.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.22. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

