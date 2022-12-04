Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 950,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,943 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $91,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 6,959 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $998,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIT opened at $131.47 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $133.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.19.

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.89%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

