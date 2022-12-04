ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 166.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at $79,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal during the first quarter worth about $212,000. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ArcelorMittal Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of MT stock opened at $27.06 on Friday. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $37.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.47. The stock has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.
