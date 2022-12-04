Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Citigroup from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ASAN. Piper Sandler cut Asana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Asana from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Asana in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Asana in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.05.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana Stock Down 10.5 %

Shares of ASAN opened at $16.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.13 and its 200 day moving average is $20.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.04. Asana has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $83.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Insider Activity at Asana

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59). The company had revenue of $134.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.27 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 267.38% and a negative net margin of 79.14%. Asana’s revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. Research analysts expect that Asana will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 4,754 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $112,194.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 612,106 shares in the company, valued at $14,445,701.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 4,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $112,194.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 612,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,445,701.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $43,778.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,125.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,986 shares of company stock worth $165,326. Company insiders own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Asana by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC raised its holdings in Asana by 580.0% in the 2nd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Asana in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 311.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

(Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.