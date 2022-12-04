Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $32.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Asana from $22.00 to $23.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.05.

Asana Stock Down 10.5 %

ASAN stock opened at $16.19 on Friday. Asana has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Insider Transactions at Asana

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.59). The business had revenue of $134.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.27 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 79.14% and a negative return on equity of 267.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Asana will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 19,273,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $349,999,986.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,112,803 shares in the company, valued at $710,288,502.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 4,754 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $112,194.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 612,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,445,701.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 19,273,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $349,999,986.32. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,112,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,288,502.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,986 shares of company stock worth $165,326 in the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Asana by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,857,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,440,000 after purchasing an additional 148,214 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Asana by 26.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,708,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,158,000 after buying an additional 1,194,595 shares in the last quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. lifted its stake in Asana by 152.1% in the second quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 4,231,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,387,000 after buying an additional 2,552,901 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund lifted its stake in Asana by 71.1% in the first quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,238,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,475,000 after buying an additional 929,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Asana by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,175,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,967,000 after purchasing an additional 131,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

