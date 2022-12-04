Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,283 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 324,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $11,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Aspen Technology by 76.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Aspen Technology by 5.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Aspen Technology by 3.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Aspen Technology by 8.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 40,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,628,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 6.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aspen Technology

In other news, VP F G. Hammond sold 2,495 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.75, for a total transaction of $558,256.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,509,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP F G. Hammond sold 4,262 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $901,711.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,359,611.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP F G. Hammond sold 2,495 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.75, for a total value of $558,256.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,509,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AZPN. Wolfe Research began coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Aspen Technology from $189.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Aspen Technology to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.40.

AZPN opened at $239.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $240.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.48 and a 12-month high of $263.59.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $250.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.76 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 21.55%. The company’s revenue was up 84.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

