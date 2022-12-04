Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General Acquires 131,770 Shares of HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Stock

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General bought 131,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.45 per share, with a total value of $1,640,536.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,518,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,406,420.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 2nd, Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General bought 53,125 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.83 per share, with a total value of $681,593.75.

On Monday, November 28th, Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General bought 350,000 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.87 per share, with a total value of $4,154,500.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General purchased 110,054 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $1,312,944.22.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General purchased 110,054 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.07 per share, with a total value of $1,218,297.78.

On Monday, November 21st, Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General purchased 110,054 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $1,151,164.84.

On Friday, November 18th, Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General purchased 78,353 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.41 per share, with a total value of $737,301.73.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General purchased 400,000 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $3,888,000.00.

HireRight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HRT opened at $13.14 on Friday. HireRight Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $18.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day moving average is $14.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.45 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRT. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in HireRight in the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its position in HireRight by 1,111.2% in the first quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,452 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in HireRight in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in HireRight by 3.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,492,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,425,000 after acquiring an additional 87,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in HireRight in the second quarter valued at about $797,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HRT shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on HireRight from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on HireRight from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded HireRight from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on HireRight from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.57.

HireRight Company Profile

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

