Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Stake Lifted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,346 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Avista were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avista by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,373,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,072,000 after buying an additional 142,693 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Avista by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,311,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,522,000 after acquiring an additional 704,947 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Avista by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,070,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,635,000 after purchasing an additional 438,206 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,833,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,803,000 after purchasing an additional 137,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Avista by 15.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,504,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,456,000 after purchasing an additional 198,482 shares during the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVA. StockNews.com upgraded Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Avista from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho cut shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Avista from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Avista Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:AVA opened at $41.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Avista Co. has a 1-year low of $35.72 and a 1-year high of $46.90.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.32). Avista had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 5.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avista Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.88%.

Avista Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

