Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,569 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 3,478.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donaldson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $60.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $61.94.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.61 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 33.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $361,690.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,997.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Wim Vermeersch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $493,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,415.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $361,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,997.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DCI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

