Bank of Montreal Can Buys 48,375 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 911.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,375 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 198,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 41,068 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 293,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 164,641 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,416,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $25.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.24. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $30.20.

