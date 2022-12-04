Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,597 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 203.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,045,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.9% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,046 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Triodos Investment Management BV raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 25.0% during the second quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 75,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,553,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AYI stock opened at $189.00 on Friday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.71 and a 12 month high of $220.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.55 and a 200-day moving average of $171.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 9.59%. Acuity Brands’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 4.67%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AYI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.43.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

