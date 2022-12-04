Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Holdings in Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 195,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,209 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Reservoir Media were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSVR. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Reservoir Media in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Reservoir Media by 73.3% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Reservoir Media by 1,117,800.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 11,178 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media during the first quarter worth about $123,000. 42.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reservoir Media alerts:

Reservoir Media Stock Up 3.0 %

RSVR opened at $6.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.67. Reservoir Media, Inc. has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $10.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.27 million, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.23.

Reservoir Media Company Profile

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates in two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reservoir Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reservoir Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.