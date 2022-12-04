Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,269,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 6.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 16.0% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 54,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,459,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 5,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 15,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.87, for a total transaction of $1,409,970.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,467,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,907,860.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $93.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.77. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.60 and a 52-week high of $149.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EEFT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Stephens started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.25.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

