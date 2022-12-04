Bank of Montreal Can Invests $1.31 Million in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 62,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IMXI. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the first quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the first quarter worth $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the first quarter worth $46,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 3,984.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares during the period. 84.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of International Money Express stock opened at $22.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.63. International Money Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $27.81. The stock has a market cap of $820.51 million, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.58.
International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.
