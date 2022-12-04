Bank of Montreal Can Raises Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,044,000 after acquiring an additional 35,126 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 2.3% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 23.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 14.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 527,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,491,000 after purchasing an additional 66,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $518,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Bankshares news, Director J Paul Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $106,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,382.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UBSI stock opened at $42.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.08. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.11 and a 52-week high of $44.15.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 33.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.75%.

UBSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on United Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

