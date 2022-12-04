Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,914 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,585 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FSS. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 114.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the second quarter worth about $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $49.41 on Friday. Federal Signal Co. has a 12-month low of $31.86 and a 12-month high of $50.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 20.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Federal Signal from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Martin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $983,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 594,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,248,331.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

