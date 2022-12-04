Bank of Montreal Can Sells 4,454 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,454 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSMT. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in PriceSmart in the first quarter worth approximately $393,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 40.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $407,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 421.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PriceSmart stock opened at $70.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.40. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.29 and a 12-month high of $88.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. PriceSmart’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other PriceSmart news, EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total value of $164,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PriceSmart news, EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total value of $164,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $637,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,203,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,143,268.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,421 shares of company stock worth $3,966,681. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PSMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded PriceSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded PriceSmart from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell locally and regionally sourced goods, essential goods, direct-from-farm fresh produce, private label consumer products, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods under the brand name Member's Selection.

