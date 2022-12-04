Bank of Montreal Can Takes Position in AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 128,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEAE. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AltEnergy Acquisition alerts:

AltEnergy Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ AEAE opened at $10.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.99. AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $10.78.

AltEnergy Acquisition Company Profile

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire and operate businesses in the renewable energy or related clean technology sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AltEnergy Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltEnergy Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.