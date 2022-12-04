Bank of Montreal Can Takes Position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 65,945 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OCFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,347,261 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,080,000 after buying an additional 634,978 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,377,000 after buying an additional 608,846 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,298,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,902,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $58,348,000 after buying an additional 106,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,026,809 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,838,000 after buying an additional 93,848 shares in the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OCFC opened at $23.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.86. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $24.25.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 26.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Further Reading

