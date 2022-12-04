BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,069,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 460,140 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $109,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 347.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at BankUnited

In related news, Director A. Gail Prudenti sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $167,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,502.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BankUnited Stock Performance

Shares of BKU opened at $36.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.80 and its 200-day moving average is $37.17. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.54 and a 12 month high of $46.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. BankUnited had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 12.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of BankUnited to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

About BankUnited

(Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

