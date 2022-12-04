Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Banner were worth $5,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Banner by 54.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Banner during the first quarter worth $106,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Banner during the second quarter worth $161,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 11.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the first quarter worth $275,000. 85.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banner in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Banner to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut Banner from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $70.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Banner Co. has a 52 week low of $52.35 and a 52 week high of $75.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.52.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $162.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.05 million. Banner had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 30.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.83%.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

