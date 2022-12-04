Barclays Trims Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Target Price to $55.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $60.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marvell Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.81.

MRVL opened at $44.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.59. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of -279.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.40.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,177,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $238,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,177,484.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $886,800. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2,626.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,556,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,909,000 after buying an additional 11,133,134 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,482,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,588,099,000 after buying an additional 5,070,739 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,827,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,433,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663,148 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,412,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $118,853,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

