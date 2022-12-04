Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 7,923.4% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 6,760,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676,247 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the first quarter valued at about $84,383,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,823,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 238.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,666,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the first quarter worth approximately $49,647,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of BBWI opened at $43.86 on Friday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $77.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.35.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.83%.

A number of research analysts have commented on BBWI shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Bath & Body Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.