Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 17.54% from the company’s previous close.

BIG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Big Lots from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Big Lots from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Big Lots from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Big Lots in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Big Lots Stock Performance

Big Lots stock opened at $18.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.00. The company has a market cap of $526.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $15.16 and a fifty-two week high of $50.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Big Lots

Big Lots Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Big Lots during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 32.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 29.2% in the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

