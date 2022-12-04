Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 17.54% from the company’s previous close.
BIG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Big Lots from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Big Lots from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Big Lots from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Big Lots in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $17.75.
Big Lots Stock Performance
Big Lots stock opened at $18.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.00. The company has a market cap of $526.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $15.16 and a fifty-two week high of $50.87.
Big Lots Company Profile
Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.
