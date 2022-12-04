Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,033 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 12,416.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,587,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,123 shares in the last quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP grew its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP now owns 1,454,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,577,000 after acquiring an additional 451,104 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,572,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 870,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 196,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 159.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 309,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 190,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Black Stone Minerals Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BSM opened at $18.41 on Friday. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.09.

Black Stone Minerals Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.78%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 95.75%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BSM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Black Stone Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $102,873.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,734.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,322,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,734,104.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 5,300 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $102,873.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,734.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,000 in the last three months. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.