BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 9,283 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,283 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ALLETE by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 0.6% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,855,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in ALLETE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $464,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in ALLETE by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in ALLETE by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get ALLETE alerts:

ALLETE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $65.90 on Friday. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.77 and a 12-month high of $68.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.69 and a 200 day moving average of $58.90.

ALLETE Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.65%.

ALE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on ALLETE from $66.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ALLETE from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ALLETE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

About ALLETE

(Get Rating)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.