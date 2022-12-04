BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 232.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,074,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,370 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,693,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,747,000 after buying an additional 414,539 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 269.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 483,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,372,000 after acquiring an additional 352,620 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter valued at $18,877,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1,719.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 245,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,844,000 after buying an additional 232,019 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $86.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.61 and a 200 day moving average of $77.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 83.30, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.94. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $63.90 and a one year high of $92.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $295.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CWST shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Insider Activity

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CEO John W. Casella sold 19,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $1,582,979.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,337.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO John W. Casella sold 19,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $1,582,979.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,337.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 23,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $1,868,445.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,868,551.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,385 shares of company stock worth $5,632,245 over the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Casella Waste Systems

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.