BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stock Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,699 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,381 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVCO. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 25.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 13,920.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Cavco Industries from $335.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Cavco Industries Stock Performance

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Shares of Cavco Industries stock opened at $240.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $216.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.72. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.47 and a 1 year high of $327.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.16.

(Get Rating)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, and MidCountry brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.