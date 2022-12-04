BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 12,855 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,620 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,855 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,986,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,123,000 after buying an additional 380,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,957,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,798,000 after purchasing an additional 19,575 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,914,000 after purchasing an additional 27,814 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 349,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,513,000 after buying an additional 48,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

MHO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of M/I Homes from $83.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

MHO stock opened at $45.60 on Friday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.33 and a twelve month high of $64.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.58.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

