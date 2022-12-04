BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 1,931 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OZK. State Street Corp lifted its position in Bank OZK by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,712,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,420,000 after buying an additional 222,150 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 6.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,565,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,555,000 after acquiring an additional 156,127 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 589,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,121,000 after acquiring an additional 107,267 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 509,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,108,000 after purchasing an additional 102,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 1,867.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 97,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 92,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OZK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Stephens raised their price target on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank OZK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Bank OZK to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Bank OZK Trading Down 0.7 %

OZK opened at $45.36 on Friday. Bank OZK has a one year low of $34.79 and a one year high of $51.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.10). Bank OZK had a net margin of 43.58% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $323.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Bank OZK’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 30.21%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

