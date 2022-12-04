BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 26,267 Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,267 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 68.1% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 130,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 52,762 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $1,712,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 17.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 52.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 10,087 shares during the period. 78.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Stock Performance

Maxar Technologies stock opened at $25.72 on Friday. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $40.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.22 and its 200 day moving average is $24.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Maxar Technologies Announces Dividend

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.17 million. Maxar Technologies had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 1.72%. Research analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Maxar Technologies from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 target price on shares of Maxar Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Maxar Technologies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Maxar Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Maxar Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.83.

Maxar Technologies Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

