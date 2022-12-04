BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 35,036 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,041 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,036 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 265.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 266,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 193,775 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 7.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,022,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,127,000 after buying an additional 69,646 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $149,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 9.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,301,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,825,000 after acquiring an additional 439,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

ONB stock opened at $19.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $20.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.98.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $461.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ONB. Stephens boosted their price objective on Old National Bancorp to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.74 per share, with a total value of $251,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,016. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.