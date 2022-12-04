BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 4,680 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,996 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in NCR were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in NCR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $478,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,542,828 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,997,000 after purchasing an additional 940,767 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in NCR by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 419,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,039,000 after purchasing an additional 38,253 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in NCR by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 9,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 2.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,751,303 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,593,000 after buying an additional 64,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $264,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,217.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph E. Reece bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.82 per share, for a total transaction of $104,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,234.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Adrian Button sold 13,000 shares of NCR stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $264,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,217.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NCR opened at $23.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.69. NCR Co. has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.73.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. NCR had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. NCR’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of NCR from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NCR from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NCR in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

