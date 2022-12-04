BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 616,161 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) by 813.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 691,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616,161 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 495,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 26,346 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter worth $655,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the second quarter worth $75,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 209,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter valued at $2,623,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLX opened at $6.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.90 million, a PE ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 2.95. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $7.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 7.27% and a negative net margin of 15.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.71.

Insider Activity at Helix Energy Solutions Group

In other news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $180,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,249.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Further Reading

