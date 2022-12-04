BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 8,242 Shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 146.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,242 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Biohaven by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Palladiem LLC grew its stake in Biohaven by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Palladiem LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Biohaven by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Biohaven by 311.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $16.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.60 and a 200-day moving average of $106.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.01. Biohaven Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $17.86.

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by $0.78. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biohaven Ltd. will post -11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BHVN shares. Cowen set a $25.00 price target on Biohaven in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Biohaven in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush cut Biohaven from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Biohaven from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Biohaven to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.59.

In related news, CEO Vlad Coric purchased 25,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.97 per share, for a total transaction of $412,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,543,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,002.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gregory Bailey bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,507,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,833,695.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vlad Coric purchased 25,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.97 per share, for a total transaction of $412,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,543,394 shares in the company, valued at $24,648,002.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,263,967 shares of company stock worth $13,596,014 in the last 90 days. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

