BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys Shares of 28,219 Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Azenta during the second quarter valued at about $176,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $670,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Azenta in the second quarter worth approximately $1,520,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Azenta during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,087,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,922,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AZTA shares. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Azenta from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Azenta from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Azenta to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Azenta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.60.

Azenta Stock Up 0.4 %

Azenta Profile

Shares of Azenta stock opened at $62.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.55 and a 200 day moving average of $58.94. Azenta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.61 and a 52 week high of $110.72. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.63.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

