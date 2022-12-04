BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,392 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Varonis Systems by 3.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 148,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 17,546 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 206,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,812,000 after acquiring an additional 19,918 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 116.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 48.2% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 46,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 15,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

VRNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Varonis Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Varonis Systems from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup downgraded Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.31.

In other news, SVP James O’boyle acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.72 per share, with a total value of $1,003,200.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 428,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,172,696.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $41,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,264.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP James O’boyle acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,200.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 428,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,172,696.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 75,935 shares of company stock worth $1,281,997. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $21.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $53.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.23 and a 200 day moving average of $27.53.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

