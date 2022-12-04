BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Stock Holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,828 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,845 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRCY. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Mercury Systems by 4.5% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Mercury Systems by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,432,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $53.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 893.00, a P/E/G ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.95. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $72.28.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Mercury Systems from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.13.

In related news, EVP Thomas Huber sold 2,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $120,026.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,284.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP James Mitch Stevison sold 1,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $72,526.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,997.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Huber sold 2,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total transaction of $120,026.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,284.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

