BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Stock Holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,138 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 58,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 10,021 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the second quarter worth $5,853,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,333,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,475,000 after purchasing an additional 507,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Verint Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 133,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Verint Systems

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 81,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $3,116,746.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,060,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,423,595.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 81,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $3,116,746.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,060,152 shares in the company, valued at $40,423,595.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 23,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $878,705.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 119,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,871.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,743 shares of company stock worth $5,099,621. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $39.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.79 and its 200 day moving average is $41.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $56.39.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $223.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.98 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Verint Systems from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.40.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

