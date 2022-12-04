BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,211 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 56.6% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA LIT opened at $70.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.05. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $92.06.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

