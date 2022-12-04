BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Stock Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,834 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Teradata were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 315,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,693,000 after purchasing an additional 13,779 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Teradata by 31.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 54,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 12,844 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 21.7% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 7,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 144.6% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 64,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 38,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 51.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 15,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TDC. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Teradata to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Teradata from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Teradata from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.89.

TDC stock opened at $34.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 52.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.39. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $52.53.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $417.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.10 million. Teradata had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 34.61%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 6,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $208,379.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,967.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

