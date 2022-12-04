BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stock Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,199 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 147.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

In other news, Director R David Hoover purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $303,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,201,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover purchased 20,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $303,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $436,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 64,200 shares of company stock valued at $938,930 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $13.20 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.34 and a 12-month high of $29.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.91.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

