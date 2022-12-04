BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $2.06 Million Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,851 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,508 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,939,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,768,000 after purchasing an additional 104,827 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,966,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,459,000 after buying an additional 179,771 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,706,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,211,000 after buying an additional 210,120 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,538,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,157,000 after acquiring an additional 16,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 934,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,990,000 after acquiring an additional 16,205 shares during the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CCOI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Cogent Communications from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp upgraded Cogent Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cogent Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Cogent Communications Price Performance

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Shares of CCOI opened at $57.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 119.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.37. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.75 and a one year high of $79.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.915 per share. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 762.52%.

Insider Activity at Cogent Communications

In other news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $253,897.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $253,897.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total transaction of $111,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 36,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,895.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,822 shares of company stock worth $1,395,070 in the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cogent Communications Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

