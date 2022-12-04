BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,558 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the second quarter worth about $27,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3,378.6% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,264,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,615 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 40.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 18.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $35.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.45. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.28 and a 12 month high of $43.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is 66.42%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

