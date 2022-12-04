BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 22.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 29.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $395,000. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WTS opened at $159.92 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.31 and a 1 year high of $201.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.15%.

WTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

