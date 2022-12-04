BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $2.10 Million Stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 77.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,689 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 814,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 100,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after buying an additional 28,535 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 657.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 81,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 44,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 15.2% in the second quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $54.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12-month low of $41.62 and a 12-month high of $59.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.34.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The company had revenue of $365.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.06 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 37.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HWC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

Insider Transactions at Hancock Whitney

In related news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 2,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $104,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,217,507.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 2,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $104,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,217,507.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $141,147.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,922.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Whitney

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.