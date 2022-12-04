BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $2.11 Million Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,819 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Essent Group by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Essent Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Essent Group from $51.00 to $43.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Essent Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Essent Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

Essent Group Stock Performance

Essent Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $39.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.65 and its 200 day moving average is $39.46. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $34.27 and a 52 week high of $50.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $235,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,192.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

